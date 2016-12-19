Rhode Island’s ​Billy Gilman talks post “The Voice” with Tara Granahan

After the dry ice fades and the last note is sung on “The Voice”, what’s next for RI’s Billy Gilman? He tells WPRO’s Tara Granahan there’s a lot in the works since coming in second place…and explains that’s how he hoped it would turn out!

Billy also shared the news of performing at the Vets Auditorium in January, the Washington County Fair (where he grew up!) this summer, and lots of meetings taking place for his future ventures. And behind-the-scenes of the competition? …well, you’ll have to listen!