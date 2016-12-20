New Narragansett tribal leaders assume power in Rhode Island

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (AP) — New leaders have assumed power among the Narragansett Indian tribe in Rhode Island.

WPRI-TV reports tribal members elected in July have taken control of the federally-recognized tribe’s administration building in Charlestown Tuesday.

Bella Noka, the tribal election committee chairperson, told the station that members hired retired police officers for security as the locks were changed on the building.

Longtime tribe chief Matthew Thomas, who was impeached by the council in October, has refused to cooperate in the transfer of power. He and other supporters claim the new council members are impostors and that Thomas’ impeachment was invalid. Thomas has also sued in federal court.

Opponents say Thomas’ residency disqualifies him to be chief. WPRI-TV says documents they obtained show he’s been a legal resident of Florida since 2015.