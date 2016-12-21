Chef Terranova: Reverse High Heat Prime Rib of Beef

Posted on
photo by Tamara Polajnar via Flickr
photo by Tamara Polajnar via Flickr

1 Prime Rib of Beef Bone in 1 pound per person no bone ¾ pound per person

Course Sea Salt

Freshly Ground Pepper

LISTEN TO CHEF TERRANOVA DISCUSS THE RECIPE WITH GENE VALICENTI BELOW
Season the beef well with salt and pepper 1-2 days before cooking.

Place the beef in the refrigerator Uncovered on a pan.

When ready to roast remover the beef from the refrigerator at least 1 hour and leave it at room temp.

Place the beef on a rack with a roasting pan, preheat an oven to 225 degrees. For 3 ½ -4 hours then take the temp with a thermometer to read 125-130 degrees. Let rest for 30 min.

Meanwhile raise the oven to 500-550 degrees.

Place the roast in and let it go for 15 min until well browned then let rest for 20 min then slice

More from 630WPRO.COM



WPRO Promotions

There is no custom code to display.

Community Calendar