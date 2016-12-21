Chef Terranova: Reverse High Heat Prime Rib of Beef

1 Prime Rib of Beef Bone in 1 pound per person no bone ¾ pound per person

Course Sea Salt

Freshly Ground Pepper

LISTEN TO CHEF TERRANOVA DISCUSS THE RECIPE WITH GENE VALICENTI BELOW

Season the beef well with salt and pepper 1-2 days before cooking.

Place the beef in the refrigerator Uncovered on a pan.

When ready to roast remover the beef from the refrigerator at least 1 hour and leave it at room temp.

Place the beef on a rack with a roasting pan, preheat an oven to 225 degrees. For 3 ½ -4 hours then take the temp with a thermometer to read 125-130 degrees. Let rest for 30 min.

Meanwhile raise the oven to 500-550 degrees.

Place the roast in and let it go for 15 min until well browned then let rest for 20 min then slice