Raimondo: Benefits system better but ‘not good enough’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo says progress is being made in efforts to fix technical problems with the state’s new public benefits system.

The Democrat told the House Oversight and House Finance committees at a Tuesday hearing that the system is improving weekly but added that “it’s not good enough.”

Rhode Island is transitioning to a new, $364 million computer system to administer benefits such as food stamps and health care. The system launched in September.

Rhode Island Partnership for Home Care’s executive director said at the hearing that some home care providers are no longer taking new Medicaid patients because they aren’t sure if they will get paid.

State officials noted some areas of improvement, saying a long-term care backlog has shrunk from 700 to less than 400.