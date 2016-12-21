State council passes plan to let charter triple enrollment

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Council on Elementary and Secondary Education is giving a charter school the green light to triple its enrollment.

The council voted on Tuesday to allow Achievement First, which operates two elementary schools in Providence, to grow to more than 3,100 students by 2025.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza chairs the charter school’s board of directors and must sign off on the plan.

Elorza has said he would defer supporting the expansion until Achievement First can show it will help cover any financial losses felt by the city’s public schools.

The state Department of Education estimates the district would lose about $35 million each year after Achievement First reaches full enrollment.