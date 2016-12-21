Westerly woman charged with stealing from church collection boxes

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — A Westerly woman has been charged with stealing money from two church collection boxes.

Darlene Kripps is charged with larceny of less than $1,500. The actual theft likely amounted to $15 or less.

Police say surveillance footage at Immaculate Conception Church shows the 52-year-old walk into the candle room last week donning a long, hooded dark jacket and a red scarf.

Police say she used a tool to remove money from the offering boxes..

The church’s secretary recognized Kripps, who has been banned from the church and has a pending court date. It wasn’t immediately known if she had an attorney.