Tribal members enter third day of occupying headquarters

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (AP) — Members of a Rhode Island Indian tribe are in their third day of occupying their tribal government headquarters in the latest round of a power struggle with the chief they ousted.

Members of a recently elected Narragansett Tribal Council said they took over the administration building Tuesday because Chief Sachem Matthew Thomas has refused to relinquish power after they impeached him in October.

They changed the locks on the building and slept on couches on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Councilwoman Chastity Machado says she’s hoping for a resolution Thursday when a federal judge holds a conference call with lawyers representing both factions.

The conference is to consider a temporary restraining order filed on Wednesday by Thomas and his supporters who say the building occupation is unlawful.