Free New Year’s Day hike offered at Rocky Point State Park

An American flag hangs from the newly repainted arch at Rocky Point in Warwick. Photo by Steve Klamkin WPRO News
WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s Department of Environmental Management is offering a free hike for the public on New Year’s Day.

A guided hike of Rocky Point State Park in Warwick is set for Sunday as part of the First Day Hike Program, an effort by all 50 state park systems and a private organization called America’s State Parks.

The organization says nearly 55,000 people collectively hiked more than 133,000 miles nationwide on the guided hikes last New Year’s Day.

In Rhode Island, hikers will explore the new coastal state park on a two-mile tour that’s expected to take two hours. The group is assembling at noon in a lot across from 415 Palmer Ave.

Registration is encouraged. For more information or to register, contact the Department of Environmental Management.

