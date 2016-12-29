Several Republicans consider running against Governor Raimondo

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Several Rhode Island Republicans are openly weighing a run to unseat Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo in 2018.

The Providence Journal reports that no one but Raimondo has announced an intent to run but several Republicans say they’re thinking about it or haven’t ruled it out.

They include retiring Warwick state Rep. Joe Trillo, who was chairman of Republican President-elect Donald Trump’s Rhode Island campaign. Trillo didn’t seek re-election to the General Assembly this year.

Other Republicans who might run include Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, who placed second to Raimondo in the 2014 governor’s race; former state Supreme Court Justice Robert Flanders; House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan; Coventry state Rep. Robert Nardolillo; businessman and former state Sen. Giovanni Feroce; and businessman Karl Wadensten.

Raimondo has no known Democratic primary challengers.