FOSTER, R.I. (AP) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say tried to rob a gas station in Foster using what appeared to be a nail gun.

Police say the man walked into a Star Petro gas station on Monday afternoon but failed to intimidate the clerk.

They say he left in a dark SUV with a Connecticut license plate.

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect, described as a man in his 60s who walks with a waddle.