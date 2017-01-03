Democratic majority grows in new Rhode Island legislature

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A state legislature with one of the most lopsided Democratic majorities in the country is opening its 2017 session with the swearing-in of lawmakers and the election of a House speaker and Senate president.

About 86 percent of Rhode Island lawmakers in the new General Assembly that convenes Tuesday are Democrats, though they don’t hold monolithic views. Several newcomers elected in November add to an informal wing of self-described progressives. But many Rhode Island Democrats consider themselves socially or fiscally conservative.

All 113 lawmakers are scheduled to take the oath Tuesday afternoon, including 16 new members.

House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Senate President Teresa Paiva Weed, both Democrats, are also expected to be re-elected to their leadership roles on Tuesday. They’ve already won unanimous support in party caucus meetings.