FBI seeks whereabouts of Adam Emery, convicted of murder in 1993

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — The FBI says it’s still looking for a man who disappeared in Rhode Island hours after he was convicted of murder 24 years ago.

Adam Emery was convicted in November 1993 of second-degree murder in a road rage incident that left 20-year-old Jason Bass dead.

He vanished after being seen in Newport with his wife Elena. Their car was found abandoned on the Newport Bridge. Elena’s remains were found less than a year later in Narragansett Bay.

The FBI tweeted on Monday afternoon that it’s still looking for Emery.

Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous.