GOP drops weakening of ethics office, challenged by Trump, slammed by Cicilline

ERICA WERNER, AP Congressional Correspondent and WPRO News

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans reversed themselves Tuesday under pressure from President-elect Donald Trump, and dropped plans to swiftly gut an independent congressional ethics board.

The dizzying about-face came as lawmakers convened for the first day of the 115th Congress, an occasion normally reserved for pomp and ceremony under the Capitol Dome. Instead, House Republicans found themselves under attack not only from Democrats, but from their new president, over their secretive move Monday to immediately neuter the independent Office of Congressional Ethics and place it under lawmakers’ control.

GOP leaders scrambled to contain the damage, and within hours of Trump registering his criticism over the timing on Twitter, they called an emergency meeting of House Republicans where lawmakers voted to undo the change.

The episode, coming even before the new Congress had convened and lawmakers were sworn in, was a powerful illustration of the sway Trump may hold over his party in a Washington that will be fully under Republican control for the first time in a decade.

“With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it may be, their number one act and priority,” Trump had asked over Twitter Tuesday morning.

Congressman David N. Cicilline issued the following statement today after House Republicans moved to temporarily table their effort to gut the independent Office of Congressional Ethics:

“Just hours after attempting to kill the Office of Congressional Ethics and strip it for parts, Republicans have apparently decided to listen to their constituents. It’s critical that, in the weeks ahead, we don’t allow them to return to the days of thinly-veiled bribes, kickbacks, and much worse; a time when an open culture of corruption ruled Washington, D.C.”

“The fact is we need more ethics reforms, not less. That’s why I have been fighting for all members to undergo annual ethics training. Since the creation of the Office of Congressional Ethics, disciplinary actions by the House Ethics Committee have quadrupled.”

“It speaks volumes that the first thing Republicans attempted to do in the new Congress was weaken ethical standards, and they only backed down once their efforts were exposed to public scrutiny.”

“This is not what the American people sent us here to do. After the last few hours, it’s clear that Republicans don’t want to drain the swamp – they want to fill it up.

This is wrong, and it’s critical that Democrats, Republicans, and Independents continue to hold their Members of Congress accountable and demand they adhere to the highest ethical standards.”