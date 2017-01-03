Oversight Chair Serpa says hearings coming on troubled DHS computer system

WPRO News

The head of the House Oversight Committee tells WPRO’s Tara Granahan that she expects to hold hearings “in the next week or so” on the troubled DHS computer systems known as UHIP.

The computer system have left thousands of low income Rhode Islanders in limbo over the last few months.

“It doesn’t seem like the left hand knows what the right hand is doing,” Serpa said. “All of this institutional knowledge has either been laid off or reassigned while implementing a brand new software system that, by the way, the federal government said ‘don’t do it, you aren’t ready.'”

Among the issues are whether DHS and Health and Human Services is overloaded with too many managers and not enough rank and file workers.

