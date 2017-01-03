Round-the-clock federal manhunt underway for escaped Central Falls inmate

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (AP) — A round-the-clock state and federal manhunt is underway for an inmate who escaped from a Rhode Island detention center.

The Wyatt Correctional Center warden says 35-year-old former Army reservist James Morales fled Saturday by climbing a basketball hoop to reach a rooftop, cutting through a fence and climbing through razor wire.

Warden Daniel Martin says it took more than three hours to discover Morales was missing. Two officers have been placed on paid leave.

The prison in Central Falls remains locked down as officials review procedures.

Morales is charged with stealing 16 guns from a U.S. Army Reserve Center and faces child rape charges.

Police believe Morales fled to Attleboro, Massachusetts, and stole a car that was found Sunday.

Officials say Morales may be armed and is considered extremely dangerous.