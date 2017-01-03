State House Speaker Mattiello, Senate president re-elected

The Associated Press and WPRO News

Rhode Island state lawmakers have re-elected state House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Senate President Teresa Paiva Weed to lead their respective chambers in the General Assembly.

The two Democrats were chosen on the first day of the legislative session Tuesday to lead the state House of Representatives and state Senate for the next two years.

Paiva Weed won by a unanimous vote of the state Senate. She has led the Senate since 2009.

Mattiello easily won the speakership along party lines with 63 Democrats voting for him and 11 Republicans voting for GOP House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan. One Democrat was absent. Mattiello has been speaker since 2014.

“I am eager to get back to work on behalf of all Rhode Islanders,” said Speaker Mattiello. “Rhode Island has made great progress in recovering from the Great Recession but we must take bold action to turn our recovery into a resurgence.”

Mattiello outlined a series of initiatives that he says will “continue to bolster Rhode Island’s economic competitiveness,” such as raising the minimum wage, expanding the estate tax exemption, and continuing to increase funding for public education. He highlighted his plan to eliminate the car tax by phasing it out over the next five years.

“Make no mistake, this year’s budget will provide significant relief from the regressive car tax,” said Speaker Mattiello. “Cutting the car tax will also improve our tax competitiveness nationally, advance quality of life in our communities, and increase spending in our local economy.”

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, a Democrat, also swore in all of the state lawmakers during an oath ceremony.