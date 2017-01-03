US marshal urges escaped prison inmate to turn himself in

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The U.S. marshal in Rhode Island is urging an escaped prisoner to turn himself in.

Former Army reservist James Morales escaped from the Wyatt Detention Facility on Saturday. Police believe Morales fled to Attleboro, Massachusetts, and stole a car that was found Sunday.

U.S. Marshal Jamie Hainsworth on Tuesday would not discuss details of the search but says Morales is dangerous and may be armed.

The 35-year-old is charged with stealing 16 guns from a U.S. Army Reserve Center and faces child rape charges.

Hainsworth also says while the focus is on finding Morales, they’re going to take a “hard look” at the privately run prison.

The prison says it took more than three hours to discover Morales was missing. Two officers have been placed on paid leave.