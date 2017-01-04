PODCAST- Rep Nardolillo: Reinstate E-Verify

WPRO News

Representative Robert A. Nardolillo (R-Coventry) announced Wednesday that he will propose legislation during the 2017 House legislative session to reverse former Governor Lincoln Chafee’s 2014 executive order on immigration, and reinstate E-Verify.

In 2014, Governor Lincoln Chafee signed an executive order stating that agents of the Rhode Island executive branch shall not detain an individual pursuant to an ICE Detainer, unless ICE has obtained a judicial order of deportation or removal from the United States for the individual. An “ICE Detainer” means a civil immigration detainer issued by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“This is a small business killer,” said Rep. Nardolillo. “By harboring illegal immigrants and allowing them to work in our state, without proper documentation, jobs are being taken away from well-deserving Rhode Island citizens and small businesses are on the hook for paying fines for breaking the law. Simple logic tells me and should tell everyone, this is a lose-lose for all Rhode Islanders. E-Verify must be reinstated to assist our small business community, by saving jobs and cutting unnecessary costs.”

Nardolillo joined WPRO’s Tara Granahan to discuss his proposal. LISTEN BELOW.

Representative Nardolillo’s bill would require the state of Rhode Island to use E-Verify to assure any new employees it hires are legally allowed employment in the state.

“I witnessed over two dozen illegal residents testifying before the House Committee on Judiciary during the 2016 legislative session, stating that they needed drivers licenses to get to work,” stated Rep. Nardolillo. “This is proof positive that illegal residents are here and taking jobs away from our citizens.”

“It is imperative that we take great care, especially in today’s day and age, in how our economically-struggling state is managed.” said Rep. Nardolillo. “Rhode Island taxpayers are already severely over-taxed, and the cost of putting more Rhode Islanders out of work, when our current unemployment rate is 5.3%, well over the national average, by employing illegal immigrants, is irresponsible to our legal citizens. When illegals take up residency in Rhode Island, it puts a burden on our small business community, our human resources, law enforcement personnel, educational facilities, and other government institutions.”

NCSL reports that as of November 30, 2012, a total of 20 states require the use of E-Verify for at least some public and/or private employers: Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia. Eighteen of these requirements were through legislation and two, Florida and Idaho, by executive orders.