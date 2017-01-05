Issues with RI DHS computer system test Raimondo’s patience

Posted on

Raimondo_education

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Department of Human Services’ new computer system shut down for the second day in a row, testing the patience of Gov. Gina Raimondo.

WJAR-TV reports the system, known as UHIP or RI Bridges, went down on Wednesday after an hour-long shutdown on Tuesday caused delays that forced some DHS employees to turn away waiting customers.

Raimondo called the debacle “unacceptable,” adding that she’s at the end of her rope. The Democrat says she plans to make some changes to the state agency that she will announce within the coming week.

Thousands of Rhode Islanders are left waiting for help with DHS programs such as food stamps and health care.

 

1 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest
BobWashburn
BobWashburn

Garbage In, Garbage Out, as the old saying goes. Highly likely that a terrible spec was written by the state hacks for the vendor. 

More from 630WPRO.COM



WPRO Promotions

There is no custom code to display.

Community Calendar