Rhode Island Child Advocate investigates fourth child death

by Steve Klamkin, WPRO News

Just a week after announcing an investigation into a child’s death in Rhode Island, the state’s Child Advocate is now investigating the near death of an 18-month old infant, who was not in state custody at the time of the incident, but the Department of Children, Youth and Families had prior contact with the family.

This is the fourth death or near-fatality being investigated by a review panel convened by Child Advocate Jennifer Griffith.

They include the death of a seven-month old infant in October, the near-fatality of another seven-month old child and the death of a two-month old infant in December.

Griffith says she cannot identify the children, their families, or where the deaths or near-deaths occurred.