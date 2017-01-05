Rhode Island lawmakers propose term limits, longer terms

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A group of Rhode Island lawmakers is proposing to extend legislative terms in the General Assembly from two years to four years while also setting term limits.

One of the first bills introduced in the new session of the state legislature Thursday calls for a ballot initiative asking voters to approve a constitutional amendment that would limit lawmakers to 12 consecutive years in the state Senate or House of Representatives.

Legislators currently have no term limits and face re-election every two years.

Under the proposal, they could serve no more than three 4-year terms starting in 2020. It’s not clear if termed-out lawmakers in one chamber could then be elected in another.

The bipartisan bill was introduced by Providence Democratic Rep. John Lombardi. Three of the four co-sponsors are Republicans.