Johnston landfill agency raises trash fees for first time since 1992

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The pseudo-public agency that manages Rhode Island’s central landfill in Johnston has raised its so-called “municipal tip fee” for the first time since 1992.

WPRI-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2hZl61R ) the board of the R.I. Resource Recovery Corporation voted last month to increase the fee that municipalities pay to dump their trash in the landfill by 23 percent.

The new fee will be $39.50 a ton, up from the current level of $32. Michael O’Connell, the agency’s executive director, says the increased cost for average-sized municipalities will be $55,000 in the 2017-2018 budget year.

O’Connell has warned towns and cities for years that the cost for dumping trash would need to rise as the landfill’s capacity continues to shrink.

The last empty section of the landfill is expected to be filled by 2038.