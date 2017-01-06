Rhode Island attorney general pushes DUI bills for 7th time

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — For the seventh year in a row, Rhode Island’s attorney general will press for passage of bills to combat drunken driving.

WPRI reports two of the bills being pushed by Democrat Peter Kilmartin would add a penalty to DUI crimes that result in injury or death. The third proposed statute would increase the amount of time a judge can sentence a repeat offender to.

The bills have failed to come up for vote in the House Judiciary Committee and never reached the House when they were introduced. The Senate approved two bills on separate occasions. There is no date set for the introduction of the bills this year.