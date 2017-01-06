Security tightened at Logan after Florida airport attack

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities say they’ve got “enhanced” security measures in place at Boston’s Logan International Airport in the wake of the deadly airport shooting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Massachusetts State Police and Massport, the state agency that oversees Logan, issued a joint statement Friday saying law enforcement was on alert.

The two agencies say Boston’s busy global air hub is being patrolled by state troopers, tactical units, commercial vehicle inspection units and undercover officers.

They say roadway blockades also are in place.

Troop F, the state police patrol that’s assigned full-time to Logan, says it has “enhanced security tactics in place and continues to maintain constant situational awareness.”

The Rhode Island Airport Corporation, which manages T.F. Green Airport, says its police are working with state and federal authorities “on enhanced security procedures.”