URI agrees to pay $670k to reimburse overcharged students

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — The University of Rhode Island has agreed to pay out approximately $670,000 in reimbursements to roughly 1,200 resident students who were overcharged during the 2015-2016 school year.

The Providence Journal reports a state Office of Internal Audit review completed last month found that the South Kingstown university failed to follow several of its own policies and procedures.

No criminal violations were uncovered, but several discrepancies in the Office of Housing and Residential Life were confirmed.

An internal audit was launched in late 2015 after URI officials learned of the overcharges through the school’s Ethics Hotline.

The affected students were erroneously charged a higher rate for living in a renovated residence hall. They will be notified Friday whether URI will provide a monetary refund or credit with the school.