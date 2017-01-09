Black and Latino caucus grows, picks new leaders

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — New leaders have been elected to lead a caucus of black and Latino lawmakers in the Rhode Island General Assembly.

The Legislative Black and Latino Caucus has also grown slightly following the November election.

It’s now a 12-member caucus, up from 10 last year. All of its members are Democrats.

The group announced Monday that the new co-chairs are Central Falls Rep. Shelby Maldonado and Pawtucket Rep. Carlos Tobon. They were unanimously elected during a meeting late last week.

The group also has three new members who were elected to the legislature in November and sworn in for their first terms last week. They are Providence Rep. Marcia Ranglin-Vassell, Providence Rep. Ramon Perez and Providence Sen. Ana Quezada.