Former Rep Ray Gallison cited by probate judge

BARRINGTON, R.I. (AP) — A former Rhode Island lawmaker might have to pay $500,000 back to a dead man’s estate.

A probate court judge on Monday cited former Democratic Rep. Raymond Gallison for “unfaithful administration” of a Barrington man’s will.

The judge also says a performance bond taken out by Gallison as the lawyer for the estate wasn’t backed by an insurance company.

Gallison was an executor for Ray Medley, who died in 2012. Probate court records show the Rhode Island U.S. Attorney’s office issued a subpoena last March to obtain the Medley estate case file.

Gallison was the House finance chairman until he resigned his Bristol seat in May amid a state and federal investigation.

Gallison hasn’t commented. His lawyer says he hasn’t appeared at probate hearings because of the ongoing criminal investigation.