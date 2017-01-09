Man shot in mid-day in downtown Providence; 2 in custody

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police say a man was shot in downtown Providence while driving on a busy street in the middle of the day. Two people have been taken into custody.

Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin tells The Providence Journal that it began as a dispute Monday inside Providence County Superior Court and spilled outside.

Police say the victim was leaving in a car when he was shot around noon. A police spokeswoman says he was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was being treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Another officer followed the car believed to be carrying the shooter. The car was stopped in Warwick, and police said two men were taken into custody there. A police spokeswoman says they had not been charged as of Monday afternoon.