Pair of East Side Providence fire stations to be decommissioned

Battalion Chief Kenneth Rainone, the department’s acting deputy assistant chief, says firefighting operations are ending at the Humboldt Avenue and Rochambeau Avenue firehouses.

The East Side stations stopped receiving fresh crews of firefighters on Sunday. The Providence Journal reports the fire engines at each station will be put out of use and the firefighters who previously worked there will now work out of other stations.

The firehouses will be decommissioned under a five year contract approved by city council and the firefighters’ union last week.

WJAR-TV reports Mayor Jorge Elorza says two studies show there was redundancy in coverage in the area.