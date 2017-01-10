Former State Rep. settles ethics complaint

By Steve Klamkin WPRO News

Former State Representative Donald Lally Tuesday settled a complaint that he violated the state’s ‘revolving door’ prohibition against taking a state job within a year of leaving office, while the Rhode Island Ethics found probable cause to pursue another complaint against the president of the Providence City Council.

Lally agreed to pay a $5,000 fine in what the Ethics Commission called an informal settlement.

“I just, it didn’t occur to me,” said Lally, about taking a job in the Raimondo administration within months of resigning his seat in the General Assembly.

“That’s my mistake and after 26 years of being a “Rep”, I believed the position was one I could have done a great job at. Unfortunately, things didn’t turn out that way.”

The complaint was filed by Rhode Island Republican Party Chairman Brandon Bell, who questioned the settlement in a tweet following the Ethics Commission ruling:

“Wrong message: Break ethics code and you will profit. Taxpayers paid Lally approx 68k (not including benefits) and he will pay 5k back?”

Lally, who worked briefly in the Department of Business Administration is a lawyer, and former Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, says he is now practicing law in private practice.

The Ethics Commission also met behind closed doors with Providence City Council President Luis Aponte, before finding probable cause to pursue his case in a trial-like setting.

“I’m a little disappointed that this is the decision, but I’m prepared to move forward,” Aponte told reporters.

His complaint alleges that Aponte voted in the city council on a zoning matter involving his former landlord.

“It wasn’t something that raised anyone’s suspicion, anyone’s concern. I was not present at any of the meetings, I’m not a member of the Ordinance Committee that took the matter up, so it’s not something that I would have known. And, had I known I would have, in an abundance of caution, recused myself from that. It would not have changed the vote.”

Ethics Commission Chairman Ross Cheit said cases in which probable cause is found generally go to a trial before the Commission, or the parties agree to settle. There is no time frame set for a trial, as of yet.