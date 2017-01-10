Lawsuits: Charlestown discriminated against officer with ADHD

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Charlestown police officer has filed a pair of lawsuits in federal court against the town and its police department, saying he was discriminated against based on his attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

The Providence Journal reports Evan Speck says his condition led him to ask for more time to review new departmental regulations. He says he was subsequently suspended and ordered to undergo a “fitness for duty” examination.

Speck says his pay and health care coverage were stopped because he exercised his disability rights. He says he was also denied injured-on-duty status.

The town says Speck hasn’t been at work due to his “alleged disability,” but that he participated in multiple bodybuilding competitions.

The town says it rescinded Speck’s pay and benefits only after he exhausted his paid leave.