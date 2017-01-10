New England Tech Online Degree Programs ranked top ten in nation

New England Institute of Technology was ranked eighth nationally for the quality and value of its online bachelor’s degree programs, according to a report by U.S. News & World Report.

The Best Online Bachelor’s Programs rankings are based on factors such as graduation rates, indebtedness of new graduates, and academic and career support services offered to students.

U.S. News’ methodology states that “The vast majority of students enrolled in these ranked programs have earned at least some college credit. They are more likely to be working professionals in their 20s to 40s looking to advance in or change their careers than be first-time college students. Consequently, the factors U.S. News selected to make comparisons between programs were not measures like high school class rank or standardized test scores. Instead, U.S. News chose factors that weigh how these programs are being delivered and their effectiveness at awarding affordable degrees in a reasonable amount of time.”

CHECK OUT THE FULL REPORT HERE.

The methodology document also included how U.S. News assessed schools based on four general categories, including Student engagement (40 percent,) Faculty credentials and training (20 percent,) Student services and technology (20 percent,) and Peer reputation (20 percent.)