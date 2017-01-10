Pawtucket man faces charges after livestreaming car crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man who crashed his car while speeding and using Facebook Live now faces several charges.

WJAR reports 20-year-old Onasi Olio-Rojas, of Pawtucket, livestreamed a video of himself driving erratically on Routes 6 and 10 to his Facebook page. Investigators say Olio-Rojas sped over 100 mph before he lost control of his vehicle, struck a garbage truck and spun into a median.

He sustained serious injuries in the crash, but no one else was hurt.

Olio-Rojas has a history of driving violations that include aggressive driving and driving while texting. The Pawtucket native has been charged with reckless driving, speeding and driving with a suspended license.

He is next scheduled to appear in court Jan. 24.