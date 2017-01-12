Liberal Rhode Island lawmakers introduce “Fair Shot Agenda”

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A group of the most liberal-leaning lawmakers in the Rhode Island House of Representatives is launching a campaign to fight for a $15 hourly minimum wage, paid sick leave and other progressive causes.

The contingent plans to launch what it calls its Fair Shot Agenda on Thursday.

Democrats already control both chambers of the General Assembly but Providence Democratic Rep. Aaron Regunberg says it’s new to have a large wing of legislators within the party that is collectively and publicly pushing its own agenda.

The group is preparing a four-part package of legislation that will propose a minimum wage increase, paid sick days, school building repairs and reforming the tax system to assist working families and reduce wealth inequality. The bills haven’t been introduced yet.