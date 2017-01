Governor Raimondo called into the Tara Granahan Show (with Rep Deb Ruggiero filling on) on Thursday, January 12, to discuss the failure of the Department of Human Services’ computer system. During the conversation, Tara (who is filling in 9am-noon on WPRO) called her own show to have the Governor provide answers to some questions that Tara has had go unanswered from the administration for several months.