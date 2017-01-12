North Providence planners OK $30M public-safety building

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — North Providence’s planning board has passed a preliminary plan to build a $30-million public-safety complex that would house the traffic court and most of the town’s police and fire operations.

The Providence Journal reports that the plan for the 52,000-square-foot building was approved Wednesday night. The building would have a basement for storage and two parking lots.

Mayor Charles Lombardi says the municipal court would meet in the building twice a month at night.

Documents provided by the Department of Justice indicate that the facility would be paid for using money secured from a Google federal forfeiture case in 2011.

Project officials plan to meet with the state Department of Environmental Management and the state Department of Transportation for water permits.

A public hearing is also planned.