Raimondo removes two top leaders in troubled computer rollout

By Anita Baffoni, WPRO News

The Department of Human Services (DHS) Director Melba Depena Affigne and Chief Digital Officer Thom Guertin have resigned following major issues with UHIP, the state’s new benefits eligibility system.

“All of us underestimated just how hard it was going to be to take a 30-year-old system, replace it with a brand new system, merge 400 million data points and service 302,000 Rhode Islanders,” Governor Gina Raimondo said Thursday in a press conference. “It is unacceptable that after four months, the system itself still has too many bugs and glitches and instabilities.”

Raimondo said nearly $15 million in payments to Deliotte, the lead vendor on the project, will be withheld until a complete assessment of their performance and the stability of the new $364 million computer system is done.

She said she is considering legal action against Deloitte “if it is merited.”

Chief Operating Officer Eric Beane is reassigned to serve as acting DHS director and Chief Information Officer Chris Antonellis will serve as acting director of the state’s information technology division. Neither Depena Affigne or Guertin will receive severance packages following their resignation.

“Rhode Islanders deserve a system that they can be confident in. I’ve been patient; but I am as frustrated with the rollout as anybody, and I’ve reached the end of my rope,” Governor Raimondo said. “We are making changes in our leadership team so we can do a better job holding our vendor and our departments accountable. Rhode Islanders won’t pay a penny more to Deloitte until we complete an assessment of their contract and I’m satisfied they’re in compliance with the terms. Once it’s operating properly, this system will improve customer service and save taxpayer money.”

The system launched in September, ignoring a federal agency’s concerns that were raised who said it wasn’t ready to go live.

Thousands of Rhode Islanders are feeling the effects of the problems, including some not getting their food assistance benefits and social security benefits.