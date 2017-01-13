Deficiencies found in Rhode Island College educator programs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — State regulators have found multiple deficiencies with educator programs at Rhode Island College.

The Providence Journal reports a panel of 19 educators from Rhode Island and other states reviewed the Providence college last fall.

The state Department of Education declined to renew the school’s administrator and school counselor programs. Both are master’s degree-level programs.

The college says students currently in those programs will be eligible for certification when they graduate. The programs won’t accept new students until the state approves the college’s new application.

Seven programs were conditionally approved. A tenth passed “with distinction.”

The college must create a corrective plan with implementation deadlines that continue into fall 2018. It must also appoint a “change mentor,” or overseer, and send proof of reform to the commissioner of education.