Former Rep Carnevale pleads not guilty to perjury over residency

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A former Democratic lawmaker has pleaded not guilty to three charges of perjury and one count of filing false documents, after authorities allege he lied about his place of residence.

A grand jury indictment of John Carnevale was unsealed Friday during his arraignment in Providence Superior Court.

The indictment alleges the former police officer lied to the Providence Board of Canvassers during a hearing about whether he lived at the home where he was registered to vote. He also faces a charge for filing a homestead exemption on the property, which resulted in a tax break.

Carnevale dropped his re-election bid after a WPRI-TV investigation last year found he spent much of his time at a home in Johnston outside his district.

Carnevale has insisted he lived in Providence.