Joanne Giannini: What’s In and What’s Out in Rhode Island- Week of January 13

What’s in…

Blackstone Valley Community Action Program….This time of year there are many who need help with energy costs and staying warm. There is help out there from agencies who offer services to help you if you qualify. Blackstone Valley Community Action program offers assistance to Pawtucket, Central Falls, Cumberland, Lincoln, NorthSmithfield, and Woonsocket. For more info call 401-723-0227 or 401-765-3528.

“Little Italy” is the new favored name for Federal Hill…Well it’s been called that unofficially by Bostonians for years. Providence’s Federal Hill will be called “Little Italy” if some of the Federal Hill businessman have their way. But we all know that’s not the only change needed to help Federal Hill bounce back. Extra lighting, security, less nightclubs and more family activities are needed to help businesses there. Not to mention getting rid of the parking meters! They need to go! I look forward to seeing more community festivals, outdoor dining, flower adorned sidewalks and business incentives to bring all of New England in to our beautiful Federal Hill.

I stand with those who look forward to change and to the rejuvenation of our “Little Italy” which is the pride of Rhode Island. We must preserve our pasts but pave the way for our future.

The 2018 Race for Governor…. may be a while away but candidates are already throwing their hints to the press! Amongst the speculated contenders are: Mayor Alan Fung, Ken Block, Giovanni Feroce, Robert Flanders, Rep. Patricia Morgan,and of course Gina Raimondo! It will take a well known established candidate with lots of money to compete! Anyone else in?

Whats out….

2016 is gone and with a good shove too! That was the year of all years. We saw a Presidential race like no other. We have a new President and Washington is getting ready for a huge change. We saw the Olympics grace us with entertainment and beautiful opening and closing ceremonies from Rio. We enter the New Year with wishes for good health, hope and happiness for all.

The Infamous Car Tax…. has hit many a bumpy road in its day but it looks like it’s days may be numbered. A campaign promise by Representative Nick Matiello promises a rebirth of the phase out that was promised to the people of Rhode Island in 1998. And Matiello told Channel 12’s Danielle North that he always keeps his promises. I think the people of Rhode Island deserve this tax cut!

Election Protests and Riots…. No, not everyone was happy with the results of the election, but the time has come for everyone to come together to work for a better nation. We will not always agree on issues, but we can agree that we all want what’s best for our country and our children. We want to grow as a nation and protect our homeland and the fundamentals of what this country was built on. Hostility and riots do not factor in this. Let’s hope for a peaceful transition and dream for better things to come! Happy New Year to you and yours!