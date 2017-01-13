Remains of missing CT teen found, person in custody

Todd Allen, 18, of Connecticut. Photo provided by Connecticut State Police
By Anita Baffoni, WPRO News
The Connecticut State Police say they have a person of interest in custody after they found the remains of 18-year-old Todd Allen who has been missing since the day after Christmas.
In a post on their Facebook page, the police say no arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing.
Allen left his Connecticut residence alone on a dirt bike, which did not have a headlight, and wasn’t seen again. A search began that included areas close to the Rhode Island border.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Tucker at Troop D in Danielson at (860) 779-4900 or text “TIP711 with the information you have” to 274637.

 

