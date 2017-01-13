Remains of missing CT teen found, person in custody

By Anita Baffoni, WPRO News

The Connecticut State Police say they have a person of interest in custody after they found the remains of 18-year-old Todd Allen who has been missing since the day after Christmas.

In a post on their Facebook page, the police say no arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing.

Allen left his Connecticut residence alone on a dirt bike, which did not have a headlight, and wasn’t seen again. A search began that included areas close to the Rhode Island border.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Tucker at Troop D in Danielson at (860) 779-4900 or text “TIP711 with the information you have” to 274637.