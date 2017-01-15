Senate considers Rhode Island’s new public safety director

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island state senators are holding a hearing to consider the governor’s pick to lead the state police.

Col. Ann Assumpico was appointed to the top job in November by Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo.

Assumpico holds dual roles of state police superintendent and the state’s director of public safety. The public safety director position requires the Senate’s advice and consent.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has a scheduled hearing Tuesday to discuss her appointment.

Assumpico is the first woman to lead the state police or any of Rhode Island’s law enforcement agencies. She replaces Col. Steven O’Donnell, who retired last year.

Raimondo has expressed interest in eventually splitting the roles of superintendent and public safety director, as other states do.