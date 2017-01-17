Judge maintains $1M bond for teen held in dirt biker’s death

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A judge has maintained a $1 million bond for a teenager charged with murder in the death of a dirt biker who went missing the day after Christmas.

The Norwich Bulletin reports that Kevin Weismore, 19, appeared briefly Tuesday in Danielson Superior Court.

Police say Weismore led officers to the body of Todd Allen in a wooded area near Weismore’s home in Sterling.

The arrest warrant says Weismore told police he stabbed Allen to death during a drug deal after Allen pulled a gun.

Allen left his house on his dirt bike Dec. 26. A massive search in Connecticut and Rhode Island turned up nothing.

Weismore didn’t address the court. His attorney couldn’t be reached for comment.

The case was transferred to the Windham Judicial District because of its seriousness.