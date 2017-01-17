Man arrested for video voyeurism at Lincoln Target store

WPRO News

Lincoln police arrested 41 year old Umit Cakmak on January 14th on charges of video voyeurism after police were called to the Target department store when loss prevention personnel discovered a small camera that had been mounted in the family restroom.

Warwick police also had an active arrest warrant for Cakmak involving a similar incident. Lincoln Police located Cakmak’s vehicle in the mall parking lot and he was taken into custody. Following processing, Cakmak was turned over to Warwick Police.