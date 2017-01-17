Providence police buying tool to retrieve vehicle data

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence police are buying a tool that can remove information from data recorders in modern vehicles in order to aid in crash investigations and educate the public about roadway dangers.

The Providence Journal reports the city last month approved a request from Police Chief Hugh Clements Jr. to buy the $9,500 tool.

Police say event data recorders collect information from a vehicle’s electronic system, including the speed of a vehicle just before a crash, wheel angles and application of the brake or accelerator pedal. Police can also see how many people were in the vehicle and whether they were wearing seatbelts.

Police must apply for a warrant or have the driver’s consent to use the tool.

Officials say there were more than 10,000 crashes in Providence last year.