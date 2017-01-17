Raimondo pushes car tax cut, minimum wage hike, free college in State of State Address

WPRO News and the Associated Press

Gov. Gina Raimondo says she wants to reinvent Rhode Island’s manufacturing industry, provide free tuition at state colleges, raise the minimum wage and cut car taxes by 30 percent.

The Democrat outlined several initiatives to improve the state’s economy as she delivered her annual State of the State speech Tuesday night. It was her third since taking office in 2015. It roughly marks the halfway point of her term as she eyes re-election in 2018.

Raimondo is pitching her initiatives as a way of helping the state adapt to a changing economy.

The speech advances priorities from the budget plan she plans to release Thursday.

READ THE FULL TEXT OF THE ADDRESS BELOW

She says the state’s leaders for years have missed opportunities to revive the state’s manufacturing industry as factories closed and jobs disappeared.