Pawsox eyeing Apex property for new stadium in Pawtucket

Posted on

McCoy Stadium

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — The Pawtucket Red Sox have held what owners characterize as initial talks about building a new stadium on Main Street.

The Valley Breeze newspaper first reported Wednesday that team officials were discussing the possibility with the Apex Development Company of putting a stadium on the site of the former Apex department store, just off Interstate 95.

The company issued a statement saying it is in conversations about the site with “a number of interested parties including the Pawtucket Red Sox.”

The Pawsox, the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, say the team’s efforts remain focused on a study, due out as early as next week, on the feasibility of keeping the club in its current home at McCoy Stadium.

