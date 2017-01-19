Former State Rep Palumbo charged with embezzlement, filing false docs

WPRO News

The Rhode Island State Police announced Thursday morning the arrest of former State Representative Peter Palumbo, for embezzling money from his campaign finance fund.

According to State Police, the investigation by members of the Financial Crimes Unit, with the assistance of the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office, was initiated as a result of an audit conducted by the Board of Elections into Palumbo’s campaign finances. The Board of Elections audit revealed that Palumbo was not accounting for approximately $59,000 in cash withdrawals from his campaign funds.

A further review revealed that Palumbo withdrew approximately $16,000 from ATMs at seven different casinos around the country over the course of five years.

Palumbo, 54, was arrested Thursday morning on an Arrest Warrant for Embezzlement and Filing a False Document with a Public Official. After processing at State Police Headquarters, Mr. Palumbowas transported and arraigned at Sixth Division District Court in Providence.

Palumbo, a Democrat, served as State Representative from District 16, Cranston, from 2003-2014.