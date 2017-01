Over the past six weeks the owner of a controversial asphalt plant made good on a years-long pledge to move his operation away from a residential neighborhood in Coventry. The Hummel Report, which first reported on the situation in late 2013, has followed the dismantling and moving of an entire plant 14 miles south to a new location. This week Jim Hummel sits down with the owner, who said continuing battles with neighbors and town officials made the decision to leave an easy one.