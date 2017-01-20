Joanne Giannini: What’s in and What’s out in Rhode Island – Week of January 19

What’s in….

The Trump Inauguration is in full bloom for today with an open invitation to all. A Facebook invite was posted by President-Elect Trump inviting everyone to attend. “The Bikers for Trump” have been riding into Washington daily and said that they are hosting the 58th inauguration halftime show. Let’s hope for a peaceful safe day for all who participate in the inauguration festivities.

Free college tuition for two years, a car tax cut and a hike in the minimum wage are all on Governor Gina Raimondo’s budget agenda this year. The Governor released her plans at the “State of the State” address this week and in her appearance at a Cranston school this week. You got to give it to the Governor, she got a jump on these three proposals which have many details to be worked out but could be very beneficial to Rhode Islanders if they are done correctly.

The Women’s March in Washington…This week thousands of women are marching in Washington to make their voices heard on priorities which are important to them and loved ones. Some of the many issues of concern are Healthcare, childcare, pay equity, job opportunities, equal rights, and violence.

What’s out….

McCoy stadium….It looks like the PawSox are still looking to leave McCoy stadium. As first reported in the Valley Breeze, the PawSox are in meetings with the Apex Development Co. to discuss the possibility of building a new stadium on the old Apex property in Pawtucket. This location would keep the stadium in Pawtucket in close proximity to McCoy. But the same questions still arise. How much of a state subsidy will the PawSox look for? Also, will the same group that opposed the Providence stadium be in favor of spending state money in this location? And what will happen to the treasured McCoy stadium? Stay tuned as this is an ongoing story.

Chelsea Manning….The President has recently pardoned Chelsea Manning from all but four months of the remaining prison sentence. The Army intelligence analyst was convicted of a 2010 leak that revealed American military and diplomatic activities across the world by giving the information to Wikileaks. The new release date is May of 2017.

Providence School walkout…. Some students in Providence plan to stage walkouts in protest to the inauguration. It has been reported that Classical High School even postponed exams on Friday because of this